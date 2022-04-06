Southport officers find 1,400 THC vape cartridges, mushrooms, money during traffic stop

The police department said the drugs seized from the car include more than 1,400 THC vape cartridges, mushrooms, cocaine, a gun and thousands of dollars.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Southport police officers seized a large amount of money and a variety of drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The Southport Police Department said two officers stopped a driver for speeding on Southport Road early Tuesday morning. After speaking with the driver and smelling marijuana in the car, the officers searched it.

Inside the car, they found a gun, several thousand dollars worth of cash and drugs.

The police department said the drugs seized from the car include more than 1,400 THC vape cartridges, 90 pre-rolled marijuana blunts, a half-pound of mushrooms, 8 grams of cocaine, a little less than a pound of marijuana, wax and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, who the police department didn't identify, was arrested and charged with several felonies, according to the department.