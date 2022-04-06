x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Southport officers find 1,400 THC vape cartridges, mushrooms, money during traffic stop

The police department said the drugs seized from the car include more than 1,400 THC vape cartridges, mushrooms, cocaine, a gun and thousands of dollars.
Credit: Southport Police Department

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Southport police officers seized a large amount of money and a variety of drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The Southport Police Department said two officers stopped a driver for speeding on Southport Road early Tuesday morning. After speaking with the driver and smelling marijuana in the car, the officers searched it. 

Inside the car, they found a gun, several thousand dollars worth of cash and drugs. 

The police department said the drugs seized from the car include more than 1,400 THC vape cartridges, 90 pre-rolled marijuana blunts, a half-pound of mushrooms, 8 grams of cocaine, a little less than a pound of marijuana, wax and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, who the police department didn't identify, was arrested and charged with several felonies, according to the department. 

Early this morning, Sgt. Drew and Probation Ofc. Davis stopped a vehicle for speeding on Southport Road. After making...

Posted by City of Southport, Indiana Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

CDC report on heart risk from COVID vaccine