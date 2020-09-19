Southport apartment fire displaces 44 residents

Investigators suspect electrical issues may have sparked the fire at Greentree Apartments Friday night.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Everybody got out, but a Friday night fire in a Southport apartment complex left 44 people needing shelter early Saturday morning.

Southport police called in Indianapolis firefighters to the Greentree Apartments at 2524 Tamarack Lane just after 11:30 p.m. and the first engine on the scene reported the fire was already through the roof of the two-story complex.

They brought the fire under control just after midnight and finally extinguished all the hot spots shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Occupants of the building told firefighters that they'd been having "electrical issues" throughout the night, with lights flickering and the clock on the stove needing several resets.

Investigators suspect those electrical issues may have sparked the fire.

Early assessments indicate the fire originated on the lower level of the building and spread to the upper level.

Four apartments sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage, but a dollar figure assessing the damage was not available early Saturday morning.

Two Southport Police officers were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, then released.



IFD Victims Assistance is working with the local Red Cross to find shelter for those displaced. According to IFD, the complex is fully occupied, so the landlord is not able to rehome anybody within the complex.