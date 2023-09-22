Southeast Indianapolis fire leaves 1 person in serious condition

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Bacon Street around 8:15 Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after a house fire Friday evening on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to a fire department spokesperson, crews were called at 8:18 p.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Bacon Street, which is near Carson and Troy avenues.

Firefighters entered the burning home and rescued an unconscious 67-year-old man, the spokesperson said. Once outside, the victim received oxygen and medical care and regained consciousness. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The homeowner told IFD the man may have tripped over a dog and lost a lit cigarette, igniting combustible materials nearby.