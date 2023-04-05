South Indianapolis crash, fuel spill closes I-465 lanes

INDIANAPOLIS — A section of a busy interstate highway was closed Wednesday evening after a crash and fuel leak.
It happened around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Harding Street/State Road 37.
Two semi-tractor trailers and a car were involved in the accident. It's not known if anyone was injured.
First responders are working to contain a diesel fuel leak that resulted from the collision.
Long delays were developing on the lanes approaching the crash site. Traffic on westbound I-465 is being diverted onto State Road 37.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said all lanes reopened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.