South Indianapolis car-moped collision kills 69-year-old man

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Christmas Eve on South Meridian Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Christmas Eve crash on Indianapolis' south side.

The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. Thursday on South Meridian Street at Thompson Road

Police are still investigating but confirmed to 13News the driver of the moped, a 69-year-old male, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

There were no other injures.

IMPD said impairment is not suspected but the driver of the car is submitting to tests, which is customary in crashes involving serious injury or death.