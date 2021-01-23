Sophomore builds concession stand for her school soccer program as Eagle Scout project

"I think it turned out really good,” said Jessica Shannon.

GREENTOWN, Ind. - A student from Howard County recently made a big donation to her high school's athletic department.

Jessica Shannon is a two-sport sophomore athlete at Eastern High School in Greentown. She built a concession stand for the Comets soccer program.



"I think it turned out really good,” said Jessica. “I didn't expect it to look this nice, and honestly, I'm really happy with it."



The Comets started practicing and playing on new fields a few blocks from the school two seasons ago. The program had nowhere to sell food or drinks at the new complex, so Jessica made the concession stand her Eagle Scout service project.

She started in October with leftover materials donated by her project manager and help from her BSA Troop 628. She built the stand from scratch and delivered it to her school early this year.

"We wound up with something that really exceeded our expectations,” said Eastern High School Athletic Director Erik Hisner. “Not only something that looks very pleasing to the eye and can be very useful, but something I think is going to last for a long time. if you look at the materials and how it was built, something that hopefully will be here for decades.”



Jessica plays on the soccer team, so next fall, family, friends and fans who come to watch her can go grab a snack just a few feet from the bleachers.

"I definitely feel proud of it,” said Jessica. “It just makes me think of all the good times we had building it. I'm really excited for the soccer season when I'm finally going to be able to play soccer and just have it sitting here and seeing people use it for the first time. That's going to be really cool."



Jessica is also on the swim team and joined the Scouts less than two years ago. Jessica expects to be honored this spring in the inaugural class of three girls becoming Eagle Scouts in Howard County.



"It was pretty awesome that I could get it this fast and get through all the paperwork and all of the merit badges,” said Jessica. “I feel like all my hard work finally paid off when I'm getting Eagle."