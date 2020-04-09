Some HSE students will return to classroom Sept. 17

The board said Thursday they wanted to make sure buildings were safe for students, staff.

FISHERS, Ind — Students in the Hamilton Southeastern school district will be back in buildings soon.

The HSE school board said Thursday they knew many were eager to be back in class, but the board wanted to make sure teachers had time to prepare and that buildings were safe for students and staff.

Parents and students had gathered in front of the HSE administration building again Thursday, pushing for kids to get back in class. Parents had rallied outside the last board meeting, saying they weren't given a choice to decide on hybrid learning or a virtual model.

Ryan Harris, the father of a sixth grader, said the community is willing to lend support and resources needed to help get children back in middle and high school.

"The bottom line is we have a lot of people, a lot of talent and resources here in the community and I think we can all chip together and get back. But we can't do it if we can't try, and we can't try until we get them into schools," said Harris.

Harris is also an anesthesiologist with a critical care background.

"At some point, we have to look at local transmission and realize we're opening back up, we're going back out to eat, everything is sort of getting back to normal. At what point can I start saying, 'What's right for my child?' said Harris.

HSE began the school year in a fully virtual model, the only district in Hamilton County to do so.

"As someone who's not even learning in the classroom, I feel like it's not going to benefit me at all. I'm not prepared for the future would be if this all wasn't happening. I just want back in class." said student Sydney Vohs.

After some back and forth discussion on whether to return to class on Sept. 14 or Sept. 21, board members settled on a date in the middle, Sept. 17. in a hybrid model.