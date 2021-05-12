Snapchat location led emergency crews to 19-year-old critically injured in crash

The driver was reportedly trying to find an acquaintance near Durham Lake around 10:30 p.m. when he crashed into a tree.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A 19 year old was critically injured in a crash southeast of North Webster Tuesday night.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. at CR 350 N, east of CR 925 E in Tippecanoe Township.

Officials say emergency personnel were able to find the crash scene thanks to a location obtained from Snapchat.

Easton Adkins, 19, of Columbia City was reportedly trying to find an acquaintance near Durham Lake around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that they lost phone contact with Adkins and began to search the area.

Officials said results of the initial investigation show that Adkins was traveling eastbound on CR 350 N, east of CR 925 E. when the Ford Fusion left the roadway and collided with a tree near the public access entrance in the Pisgah Marsh Nongame Area.

Adkins was airlifted from the scene in critical condition by the Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance.