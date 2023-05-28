SNAKEPIT 2023 | Party well underway as Kaskade, Jauz set to perform

INDIANAPOLIS — Speedy though Indy 500 drivers may be you have to give Snakepitters credit: they start off at a blazing pace all their own.
Gates opened at 7:00 a.m. for the Snakepit as hundreds of fans streamed in - coolers and beer cans in hand - to watch Kaskade, Jauz, and John Summitt perform throughout the day.
As the party raged at the Snakepit — fans are ready to cheer on their favorite drivers, in the hope they would be first to the checkered flag later today.
PHOTOS: Snakepit party 2023
