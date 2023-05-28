SNAKEPIT 2023 | Party well underway as Kaskade, Jauz set to perform

We're there for the best moments - from fashion to fun and tradition - from the Snakepit and Turn 3 this year!

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Speedy though Indy 500 drivers may be you have to give Snakepitters credit: they start off at a blazing pace all their own.

Gates opened at 7:00 a.m. for the Snakepit as hundreds of fans streamed in - coolers and beer cans in hand - to watch Kaskade, Jauz, and John Summitt perform throughout the day.

Unidentified man with cooler and bucket hat seems to be first into Snakepit at 0700 hours. Partygoers well stocked with provisions @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/JXVE55BvTN — madison stacey (@Madison_Stacey_) May 28, 2023

As the party raged at the Snakepit — fans are ready to cheer on their favorite drivers, in the hope they would be first to the checkered flag later today.

PHOTOS: Snakepit party 2023 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

13News is also tracking the most iconic race day fashion moments from the track, Snakepit, Turn 3 and beyond! Stay with us throughout the day.