'Smoke cyclone' moves into Colorado on Monday

A plume of more intense smoke will move through eastern Colorado today and tomorrow, making air quality lousy once again.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — After a brief break from thick wildfire smoke on Sunday, a plume of potentially thicker wildfire smoke moves back into eastern Colorado this week.

An intense swirl of smoke, referred to by some meteorologists as a "smoke cyclone," will move through Colorado on Monday and Tuesday, bringing another round of low air quality and dense smoke.

People should limit their time outdoors on Monday and Tuesday in eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area and Front Range as this dense smoke moves through.

As with the thicker smoke that we saw back on Friday and Saturday, the smoke is coming from huge wildfires over western Canada.

Those fires have burnt over a million acres of land in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and the smoke from those fires is affecting the air quality of much of the lower 48 states.

Smoke may start to improve on Wednesday as our prevailing winds turn more southwesterly, which should start to push away some of the smoke (but probably not all of it). That same wind direction switch, though, could bring stronger storms to eastern Colorado for the middle and end of the work week.

A smoke swirl/smoke cyclone is clearly visible on satellite this AM over South Dakota. Models show this huge plume of smoke likely reaching eastern CO tonight or eastern tomorrow.



This unfortunately may well be worse than what we saw on Friday/Saturday.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/HjK80K0kRg — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 21, 2023

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate