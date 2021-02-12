Smiley Morning Show hosting 25th annual 'Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon'

INDIANAPOLIS — For a quarter of a century around the holidays, WZPL 99.5 has partnered with Make-A-Wish to host a 36-hour radio marathon to benefit children who are critically ill.
For the 25th time, the Smiley Morning Show team will be on air from Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. to raise money to help grant wishes.
The station has raised nearly $10 million in 24 years, and the Smiley Morning Show set a record last year with over $1 million raised.
To donate, click here or call 317-870-1160. Once you donate, you can request a song to play on WZPL.
