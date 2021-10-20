Pumpkins and mush rain down at annual Smiley Pumpkin Drop

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — If you were one of those kids who liked dropping eggs, water balloons or just about anything you can get your hands on, from the top of the stairs, then an annual event hosted by the "Smiley Morning Show" is just for you.
Imagine that same childhood excitement but on a larger scale — a much much larger scale.
The Smiley Morning Show Pumpkin Drop was held Wednesday and it did not disappoint.
A crane hoisted a giant 1,459-pound pumpkin in the air before it was dropped to an untimely (and quite messy) death.
The pumpkin named THOR: GOURD OF THUNDER, even dressed for the occasion.
