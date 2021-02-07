State Police to remind drivers about Indiana's move over law

Troopers in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will be showing an increased presence on roadways all next week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers will be joining their counterparts from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia this weekend in a collective effort to get drivers to move over and slow down.

You will see an increased presence of troopers on the roads starting Sunday, July 18 when the Six-State Trooper Project kicks off a weeklong information blitz.

During the project, drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, to be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slow down as required by state law, and to give troopers the room to work safely.

Indiana was the first state in the nation to pass a law requiring motorists to move to an adjacent traffic lane or reduce speed by 10 mph below the posted speed limit when driving up on a stopped emergency vehicle on the roadside.