Six-month-old dies in Miami County crash involving two cars, semi

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday on U.S. 31 at County Road 100 North.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A Monday afternoon crash in Miami County left a six-month-old child dead and injured two other people.

Indiana State Police said it happened around 4 p.m. on US 31 at County Road 100 North.

A preliminary police investigation said two northbound cars were stopped or slowing for a red light at the intersection with they were struck from behind by a semi-tractor trailer. The impact caused one car to be pushed into the other car.

A backseat passenger in one of the cars, six-month-old Leo Wallace, died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Another backseat passenger, Leo's 2-year-old sister, Cecilia, was taken by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health with what were described by police as "life-threatening injuries."

Police said both children were in properly-installed child safety seats, but the impact of the crash was too great to prevent their injuries.

The children's mother, 32-year-old Sarah Wallace of South Bend, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Neither the driver of the semi or the other car were injured in the crash.