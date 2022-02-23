Simon Family Foundation, Pacers Foundation announce donation toward behavioral health support

The joint donation will go to support the Indiana Behavioral Health Access Program for Youth.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers Foundation and Herbert Simon Family Foundation announced on Wednesday a $650,000 donation to Riley Children's Foundation.

The joint donation will go to support the Indiana Behavioral Health Access Program for Youth ("Be Happy"), which works to improve access to mental health services for children and adolescents in the state.

“The statistics are clear, our state and country are facing a growing mental health crisis, with significant impact on our young people,” Steve Simon, director of the Herbert Simon Family Foundation and owner of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “Expanded access to the Be Happy program is critical to help the next generation of Hoosiers to become mentally healthy, regardless of their location throughout the state.”

In 2021, a record 1,260 children and teenagers went to the Riley Emergency Department and required evaluation from the Riley Behavioral Health Access Center. Through the Be Happy program, any Indiana health care provider who works with children or teens can call a free phone line during business hours to consult with a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist at Riley for assistance and questions.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Simon family and the Pacers Foundation for this gift,” Elizabeth Elkas, president and CEO of Riley Children’s Foundation, said in a statement. “Each week, as many as 500 families call Riley seeking outpatient mental health care for a child. Expanding this program is critical to providing quick access to Riley mental health experts and support for Indiana children and families in crisis.”

The donation matches one announced by the Jim Irsay family, owners of the Indianapolis Colts, in January as part of their Kicking the Stigma initiative.