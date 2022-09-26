Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Lawrence

Barbara Sheasley was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing central Indiana woman.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Barbara Sheasley, who was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m.

Sheasley is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans.

Police say Sheasley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Lawrence, Indiana is 13 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Sheasley's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.