Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy from north central Indiana

Indiana State Police said Joseph Juday is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

WALTON, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from north central Indiana.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12-year-old white male who is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

When Joseph was last seen on Saturday, May 28, at 2:45 p.m., he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches and white hi-top tennis shoes.

Joseph is missing from Walton, Indiana which is 76 miles north of Indianapolis. Indiana State Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.