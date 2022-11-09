Silver Alert declared for man missing from Wabash

Ernest Dehart, 86, was last seen Tuesday at 11 p.m., police said.

WABASH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Wabash, Indiana.

The Wabash Police Department said 86-year-old Ernest Dehart was last seen in Wabash on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Dehart was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes.

Police said Dehart is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Dehart's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-1111 or call 911.

Wabash is roughly 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.