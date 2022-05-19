Silver Alert issued for man missing from Bartholomew County

Timothy Lee Arrington was last seen Tuesday, May 17, in Hope, Indiana.

HOPE, Indiana — Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert Thursday for a man missing from Bartholomew County.

The Hope Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 62-year-old Timothy Lee Arrington. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds.

Arrington has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D955XV.

Arrington was last seen Tuesday, May 17, in Hope, Indiana, about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Arrington should call the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.