Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend girl has been canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled this Silver Alert early Saturday evening. They didn't provide an additional information.

A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a girl missing from South Bend.

South Bend Police are investigating the disappearance of Briseyda Ramirez, 15.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit and white Crocs.

Briseyda is missing from South Bend and was last seen on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201 or 911.