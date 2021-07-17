Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend girl has been canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled this Silver Alert early Saturday evening. They didn't provide an additional information.
A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a girl missing from South Bend.
South Bend Police are investigating the disappearance of Briseyda Ramirez, 15.
She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit and white Crocs.
Briseyda is missing from South Bend and was last seen on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, contact the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201 or 911.
