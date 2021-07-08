Silver Alert: Police are searching for woman missing from Lawrence

Lawrence Police are investigating the disappearance of Marion White, 35.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a woman missing from the Indianapolis area.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a black 2014 Chrysler 200 with an Indiana license plate BPZ510.

Marion is missing from Lawrence and was last seen on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at noon. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Lawrence Police Department at (317) 545-7575 or 911.