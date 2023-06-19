Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana teen

The Jeffersonville Police Department said 14-year-old Aireonna Mays was last seen Monday, June 19 at 9:55 a.m.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teen who was last seen in southern Indiana.

The Jeffersonville Police Department said 14-year-old Aireonna Mays was last seen Monday, June 19 at 9:55 a.m.

Mays is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and dark pants.

Police said Mays is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Mays' whereabouts is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.

Jeffersonville is roughly 110 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.