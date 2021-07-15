Silver Alert declared for missing New Castle man

State police say 33-year-old David Heaston was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from New Castle.

State police say 33-year-old David Heaston was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Heaston, described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 220-pound white male with brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and khaki shorts.