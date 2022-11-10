Silver Alert issued for missing Monrovia man

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department said Duane Parker was last seen Monday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.

MONROVIA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man from Monrovia.

Parker is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Navy veteran baseball hat, black T-shirt, and jeans, and was driving a light green 2008 Mercury Sable with an Indiana license plate 709DYF.

Deputies said Parker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

Monrovia is roughly 25 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.