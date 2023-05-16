Silver Alert issued for missing teen from northeastern Indiana

The Bluffton Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Grace was last seen Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 a.m.

BLUFFTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Bluffton, Indiana.

The Bluffton Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Grace was last seen Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Grace is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, tight black jeans and a gold chain.

Police said Grace is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Bluffton is roughly 110 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.