Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Owen County man

FREEDOM, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old Owen County man.

The Owen County Sheriff's Department said Lowell Robinson was last seen in Freedom, Indiana, on Sunday, March 7 around 5:45 p.m.

Robinson is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown sports coat, white shirt, gray slacks and tennis shoes. He drives a blue and silver 2001 GMC Sierra with an Indiana license plate of ARAMIS.

Robinson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Freedom is roughly 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis.