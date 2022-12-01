Silver Alert declared for missing 69-year-old Shelbyville man has been canceled

William Larson was the subject of a search Thursday evening.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police in Shelbyville have canceled their request for help locating a missing man.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for 69-year-old William Larson.

It was canceled a short time later. A police dispatcher told 13News Larson was well when he was located.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.