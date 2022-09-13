Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana

The Carmel Police Department is searching for Chloe Bass. She was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m.

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old woman missing from central Indiana.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass.

She's 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Bass was last seen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.

Indiana State Police said she's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.