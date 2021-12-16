Silver Alert issued for missing Morgan County teenager

Police say Brooke Ruys was last seen in Martinsville around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 18-year-old woman missing from Martinsville.

Police said Brooke Ruys was last seen at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Ruys is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch, 160-pound white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brooke Ruys, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.