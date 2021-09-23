Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Mooresville

Madelyn Miller was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert is in effect for a woman missing from Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 23-year-old Madelyn Miller.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Miller was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans and white shoes. She was driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license 944RVI.

Madelyn is missing from Mooresville and was last seen on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.