Silver Alert canceled for Loretta Ford of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — UPDATE: The Statewide Silver Alert for Ford has been canceled.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old woman from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department said Loretta Ford was last seen Wednesday, July 5 at 9 a.m.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Ford was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Ford's whereabouts is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.