Silver Alert declared for missing Kokomo teenager

KOKOMO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Kokomo teenager.
Police in Kokomo are investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Szander Wheeler, who was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Wheeler is desccribed as a 5-foot-8-inch, 175-pound white male with green hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Szander Wheeler, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7199 or call 911.