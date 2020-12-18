Silver Alert declared for missing Kokomo teenager

Police in Kokomo are investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Szander Wheeler, who was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Kokomo teenager.

Wheeler is desccribed as a 5-foot-8-inch, 175-pound white male with green hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.