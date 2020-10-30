Silver Alert declared for missing 87-year-old Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 87-year-old man.
A statewide Silver Alert was declared Friday evening for Elmer R. Byers, who was last seen around 1:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in Kokomo. He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 175-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. Byers was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, blue coat, gray sweatshirt and navy blue sweatpants.
He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D144AJ. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.
If you have any information on Elmer R. Byers, contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 459-5106 or call 911.