Silver Alert declared for missing 87-year-old Kokomo man

Elmer R. Byers was last seen around 1:35 p.m. Friday in Kokomo.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 87-year-old man.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Friday evening for Elmer R. Byers, who was last seen around 1:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in Kokomo. He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 175-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. Byers was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, blue coat, gray sweatshirt and navy blue sweatpants.

He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D144AJ. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.