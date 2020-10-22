Silver Alert declared for missing Danville man

James Rhea was last seen around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

DANVILLE, Ind. — State police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a man reported missing from Danville.

Police say 66-year-old James Rhea was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Danville. He's described as a 5-foot-8-inch, 190-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Rhea was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.