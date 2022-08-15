Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana woman

Patricia Ison, 79, was last seen in Madison, Indiana, on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 14.

MADISON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from southern Indiana.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Patricia Ison, who's described as 5 feet tall and 105 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Ison was last seen driving a blue 2018 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate ANJ840.

Ison is missing from Madison, Indiana, which is 102 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. State Police said Ison is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patricia Ison is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 812-265-3347 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.