Silver Alert declared for woman missing from South Bend

Ashley Nicole Porter, 24, was last seen Sunday night and is believed to be in extreme danger, police said.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Porter, who's described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Parker was last seen at 11:09 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, in South Bend. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or call 911.

South Bend is roughly 140 miles north of Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.