Silver Alert issued for missing northwest Indiana man

Jerry Peyton was last seen in DeMotte, Indiana, Tuesday morning.

DEMOTTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from northwest Indiana.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 76-year-old Jerry Peyton, who's described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 177 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Peyton is missing from DeMotte, Indiana, which is roughly 125 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11:30 a.m., wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

Peyton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Peyton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Department at 219-474-5661 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.