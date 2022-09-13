Silver Alert issued for missing Henry County man

The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Dwight Hood, who was last seen in Knightstown on Sept. 9.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Dwight Hood, who's described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a long mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt.

Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Hood is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.