Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Putnam County

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Greencastle.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Juanita Austin, who is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Austin was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, in Greencastle, Indiana, wearing a teal short sleeve shirt, checkered colored shorts and tennis shoes.

Austin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said.

Anyone with information on Austin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 765-653-3211 or call 911.

Greencastle is roughly 50 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.