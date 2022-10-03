Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart woman

Alicia Delacruz was last seen shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Elkhart, Indiana.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from northern Indiana.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 26-year-old Alicia Delacruz, who's described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 270 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Delacruz is missing from Elkhart, Indiana, which is roughly 150 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip on shoes with flower print.

Delacruz is believed to be in extreme danger, police said.

Anyone with information on Delacruz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.