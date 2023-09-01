Silver Alert issued for missing Clay County man

Bradley Schopmeyer was last seen in Brazil, Indiana, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, wearing a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from western Indiana.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Bradley Schopmeyer, who's described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Schopmeyer was last seen in Brazil, Indiana, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, wearing a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

He is believed to be extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said.

Anyone with information on Schopmeyer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 812-446-2535 or call 911.

Brazil is roughly 50 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.