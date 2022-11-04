Silver Alert issued for man missing from Allen County

Collin Quaintance was last seen in Spencerville Thursday evening.

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from northeast Indiana.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Collin Quaintance, who is described as 6 feet tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and Adidas slide shoes.

Quaintance is missing from Spencerville, Indiana, which is roughly 150 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information on Quaintance's whereabouts is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff's Department at 260-449-3000 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.