Silver Alert issued in search for woman missing from Chesterton

Francine Heater was last seen on Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a missing Chesterton woman.

Chesterton Police are investigating the disappearance of Francine Heater, 60.

Francine is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

She is driving a black 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Indiana license plate BLR269.

Francine is missing from Chesterton, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Chesterton Police Department at (219) 926-1136 or 911.