Silver Alert issued in search for teen missing from North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a teen missing from North Manchester, Indiana.
The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Wyatt Engle, 18.
Engle is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weights 210 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and was driving a gold 1999 Buick Park Avenue with Indiana license plate 592RTJ.
Engle is missing from North Manchester and was last seen on Monday, Nov. 15 at 11:15 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have information, call the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 563-9223 or 911.