Silver Alert issued in search for teen missing from Berne

Kaleigh Wynn, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon.

BERNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a missing teenager.

The Berne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kaleigh Wynn,16.

She is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has faded pink hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, black colored athletic shorts and sandals.

Kaleigh is missing from Berne, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.