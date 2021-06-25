Silver Alert issued in search for teen missing from Berne

BERNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a missing teenager.
The Berne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kaleigh Wynn,16.
She is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has faded pink hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, black colored athletic shorts and sandals.
Kaleigh is missing from Berne, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, contact the Berne Police Department at (260) 724-5345 extension 1 or 911.