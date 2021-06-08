Silver Alert issued in search for missing Mitchell man

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in Mitchell are looking for a missing person who may be in extreme danger.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday in the search for 24-year-old Shaen Lawrence.
Shaen is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a McDonald’s employee uniform.
Shaen is missing from Mitchell, Indiana and was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, call the Mitchell Police Department at (812) 277-2002 or 911.