Silver Alert issued in search for missing Martinsville woman

Mary Sievers was last seen Wednesday afternoon and is believed to be in extreme danger.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a missing Martinsville woman.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 83-year-old Mary Sievers.

Sievers is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 164 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a green 2006 Toyota Prius with Indiana registration VIA914.

Sievers is missing from Martinsville and was last seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.