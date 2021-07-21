Silver Alert issued in search for man missing from New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from New Castle, Indiana.
New Castle Police are investigating the disappearance of David Mise, 63.
He is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 390 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes.
Mise was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts and red and blue flip-flops.
He was driving a silver 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona license 2NA8VC.
Mise is missing from New Castle and was last seen on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:30 pm.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information contact the New Castle Police Department at (765) 529-4890 or 911.
What other people are reading: