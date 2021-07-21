Silver Alert issued in search for man missing from New Castle

David Mise, 63, was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from New Castle, Indiana.

New Castle Police are investigating the disappearance of David Mise, 63.

He is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 390 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes.

Mise was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts and red and blue flip-flops.

He was driving a silver 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona license 2NA8VC.

Mise is missing from New Castle and was last seen on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:30 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information contact the New Castle Police Department at (765) 529-4890 or 911.