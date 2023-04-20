Silver Alert issued in search for man missing from Elkhart

Police said Roger Ray is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

ELKHART, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana have asked for help from the public in the search for a man missing from Elkhart.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Roger Ray, 69.

Ray is 6 feet tall, weighs 300 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.