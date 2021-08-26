Silver Alert issued in search for man missing from Crawford County

ENGLISH, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from English, Indiana.
The Crawford County sheriff is investigating the disappearance of Joe Lee Thompson.
He is 59 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes.
Thompson is missing from English and was last seen on Aug. 22 at 6:00 p.m.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 338-3616.
